T20 World Cup: Cameron Green Approved As Josh Inglis' Replacement in the Australia Squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad.

Earlier, Inglis had injured his hand while playing Golf. Before, the T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand on October 22 (Saturday), the Australian team had decided to take a day off where some of the players chose to play golf.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2022: Tale of The Captains – Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson Are Two of a Kind

Inglis was one of them. He was joined by David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and the coach Andrew McDonald as well. However, Inglis sliced his hand after a Golf club broke. It caused him a lot of bleeding and his participation in the opening match went doubtful.

Advertisement

It was first reported by Sydney Morning Herald, that, “Inglis’s club broke while he was trying to hit the ball down the fairway and sliced his hand, which drew plenty of blood. It is understood Inglis was playing with older clubs and had played at least nine holes before the unfortunate mishap."

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

After closely observing the injury, the Cricket Australia then further announced that he would require a surgery and therefore Cameron Green would replace Inglis in the squad.

Green has played seven T20Is so far and has been really effective with his batting style and form. The 23-year-old was the frontrunner for the role because of his impressive and explosive performances during Australia’s away series against India last month. Though Australia lost the series but Green impressed everyone as he managed to take his side to a win in one of the three T20Is.

In the series, he bagged two half-centuries in three games as he opened for the team in the absence of senior player David Warner. Given the fact that he’s been roped in the squad, it’s quite possible that he might show up in a match if any of the openers face injury or any other concerns.

Advertisement

Green’s replacement required the approval of the Event Technical Committee and after getting a positive sign from the same, he was announced as the replacement.

Advertisement

Australia’s updated T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here