T20 World Cup: 'Criminal to Leave Out Reeza'-Aakash Chopra's Emotional Outburst Aimed At Temba Bavuma

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came down heavily at South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma after he yet again played himself over in-form batter Reeza Hendricks. The move backfired as he was out for 2 runs. Nevertheless, South Africa managed to post a humungous 205 run total on the board.

Rilee Rossouw blasted 109 and shared in the highest stand in Twenty20 World Cup history Thursday with Quinton de Kock as South Africa amassed 205-5 against Bangladesh in Sydney. The pair came together after opener and captain Temba Bavuma again failed with the bat, out for two in the first over.

Coming back to Bavuma, Chopra said captaincy must not be treated as a privilege.

“You can and must shut the outside noise…but it won’t be a bad thing to listen to the internal voice. It’s almost criminal to leave out Reeza. Remember…Captaincy is a privilege…not a right."

Hendricks has shown great form in the recent times. A good instance could be his 74-run knock against India at Ranchi. He landed in India on the back of some terrific knocks of 94 and 55 which he had played against PSL side Lahore Qalandars.

Coming back to the match, De Kock fell for 63 the next ball but Rossouw powered on, bringing up the first century of the Australian tournament and only the 10th ever at a T20 World Cup.

He was eventually out going for another big hit, ending a 56-ball knock in which he smashed eight sixes and seven fours. It was the fifth highest score at a T20 World Cup.

The blitz put the Proteas on track for victory after their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out and the points were shared.

In contrast, Bangladesh opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands and currently sit on top of Group 2 on two points with India.

But they have a poor record against top teams at World Cups, and have not won any of their seven T20s against South Africa.

Bavuma won the toss and batted first but the South African skipper was out cheaply again as his awful form continued. Speedster Taskin Ahmed was coming off career-best figures of 4-25 against the Dutch and coaxed an edge with his raw pace that carried to Nural Hasan behind the stumps.

