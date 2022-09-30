T20 World Cup: Deepak Chahar Likely to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in Main Squad; Avesh Khan Could be in Standbys List

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out from the T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture. Now, the question everyone is asking is: who would be replacing the Yorker King? Will this be Deepak Chahar who was named as traveling reserve in the Asia Cup and subsequently dropped for T20 World Cup? Or Mohammed Shami will finally get a chance to redeem himself at the international stage, especially what had happened in 2021 T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah: Shami, Deepak Chahar or Another Right-Arm Quick in Contention?

Advertisement

Despite being one of the pace spearheads of Team India, Shami had failed miserably and went onto pick just six wickets in the five games he played. He was all set to play his first international T20 match against Australia, but unfortunately, he contracted Covid-19 and was replaced by Umesh Yadav. However, he has furnished his negative Covid report on Instagram which came as a breather for Indian fans and of course the team management.

Also Read: ‘Saying They Remain Fit for IPL Ridiculous’-Former India Cricketer Asks Fans Not to Question Jasprit Bumrah’s India Commitment

Earlier India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to team’s chances at the ICC flagship event starting next month in Australia. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

Also Read: BCCI Names Mohammed Siraj As Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah In T20I Squad

Advertisement

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Coming back to who would replace Bumrah, several people have closed in on two options: Either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami. But a Times of India report says there may be others in the fray.

“Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are the standbys. Shami has not been preferred in the T20 format but offers experience. Chahar has been earmarked as a like-for-like backup for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His batting prowess also works in his favour. Either of Avesh Khan or Mohammed Siraj could also make it to the standbys," the report states.

Advertisement

India have already named Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah’s replacement for the two T20Is against South Africa to be played in Guwahati and Indore.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here