T20 World Cup | 'Devon Conway's Absence Will Make Huge Impact': Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of Big-Ticket Final

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Devon Conway’s absence will make a huge impact on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. During the semifinal clash, Conway fractured his right hand as he punched his bat after getting out and is now ruled out of the summit clash and India tour.

The southpaw played a crucial role in New Zealand’s emphatic five-wicket win over Australia. Conway had made a valuable 46 in New Zealand’s successful chase of 167 on Wednesday.

Gavaskar talked about the rivalry between New Zealand and Australia which has only become fearsome and intense in the past many years.

“Make no mistake. There’s a heck of a rivalry between Australia and New Zealand. And that rivalry has increased ever since the Under Arm incident 40 years ago. Since then, it has taken a new turn and it is a lot more fearsome and intense rivalry between these two countries," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar heaped huge praise on Conway and said his absence is going to be huge and New Zealand need to bring a left-hander in the equation to balance the batting order.

“It will make a huge impact because Devon Conway is a quality player. We have seen him at the Test level. He made a double hundred on his Test debut. He’s been in very good form these last 12 months. As a batsman, he has scored 1000 runs. He is a wicketkeeper, he is a left-hander. We saw the combination of Daryl Mitchell and Conway, how they took the game away from England. Conway not being around is going to be huge. A man in form and somebody who brings the left hand into the equation," Gavaskar added.

However, Gavaskar feels that New Zealand might not make many changes in their playing XI as he suggested the Kiwis should promote James Neesham in the batting order in Conway’s absence.

“I don’t think New Zealand will look to make too many changes unless they are struggling around the 13th and 14th over and have not got too many runs. Then they might have Neesham going up. We have seen the way Neesham turned the game around against England," Gavaskar further said.

