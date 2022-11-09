T20 World Cup: 'Don’t Know If You Have Heard Him Talk, He Bats In Same Fashion'-Rohit Sharma On Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been the gamechanger for Team India in this year’s T20 World Cup 2022. And it’s not like, he has suddenly appeared from nowhere and changed the face of modern-day game. Known as SKY, Yadav has been around in domestic circuit for a very long time, but people took note of him after string of good scores over the years, especially in IPL. It was his solid batting against RCB in Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020 that made the world took note of him. Here it must be mentioned that it came the day where he was ignored for the Australia tour.

In a thrilling chase, he guided Mumbai Indians and saw them home against Virat Kohli’s RCB where he smashed 79 off 43. This knock ensured he never got ignored again as he made his India debut just six months later against England. Today, he is perhaps the best T20 batter for India, smashing the ball right from the word ‘go.’ His strike rate of 180 is perhaps the best among that famed India top order which has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The skipper was all ears when a journalist asked him about the importance of SKY and how he can turn the game around against England in semi-final. His reply was hilarious.

“He (SKY) is a sort of guy who just doesn’t carry any baggage with him. Not his suitcases, I mean he is got a lot of suitcases. Honestly speaking, he loves his shopping. But when it comes to carrying that extra pressure I don’t think he has that in him. And you can see that when he plays. And he is been playing that for a year now," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

“I don’t know if you have heard him talk at the interviews, he bats in same fashion."

India will be up against England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. A win here would mean India are through their first ICC tournament final in more than five years. Meanwhile a loss in the knockout match would mean a good bye.

Speaking on the importance of such knockout fixtures, Rohit said a bad knockout match can’t define the careers of loyal cricketers who have served Indian cricket for long.

“I think knockout games are important. Because you get to play only once and there is one opportunity to do well in that knockout game. But for players what they have done in their entire career doesn’t define them by just one knockout game. You know the entire year you work so hard and to do well in whichever format you want to play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that. I think we do understand the importance of knockout, but at the same time it is important to realise what sort of effort you put in an entire year to come to that stage."

“For us as a player and as a team we can pride ourselves as because we saw two of the quality teams that got knocked out."

