'T20 World Cup Fair Way Away, Don't Want to Rule Ravindra Jadeja Out': Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid doesn’t want to rule injured Ravindra Jadeja out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The senior all-rounder sustained a knee injury and has already been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup as he is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

According to a report in news agency PTI, Jadeja will undergo a major knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

“Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, head coach Dravid suggested that the T20 World Cup is still a fair way away and the management doesn’t want to jump to any conclusions as he doesn’t want to rule Jadeja out of the mega ICC event.

“Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously, he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He’s under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts. The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don’t want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We’ll see how it goes," Dravid said in the press conference.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘If Hooda Comes in…’- Former Cricketer Chooses Deepak Hooda Over Axar Patel For Match Against Pakistan

“It’s part of sports. People get injured. It’s part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes. A lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t want to rule him out or make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and we have a better idea. Specially the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jadeja played a crucial role in India’s thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup. The southpaw scored valiant 35 runs while batting at number 4 which stabilized the chase after top-order departure. While he didn’t get a chance to bat against Hong Kong but took 1/15 from his four overs with the ball and he also affected a superb run-out of captain Nizakat Khan as well.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here