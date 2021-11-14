T20 World Cup | 'Feel it May be Kane And Boys Time': Brendon McCullum Backs New Zealand in Final Against Australia

New Zealand and Australia are set to take the centerstage in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The neighbouring countries will resume their intense Trans-Tasman rivalry. Both teams entered the tournament as the ‘underdogs’ but they overcame off all the odds including emphatic wins in the semifinals over the favourites of the tournament. They have enjoyed similar roads to the finale.

Australia and New Zealand were second in their groups after the Super 12 stage, with both losing their only match to their group-toppers. In the semifinal, both teams registered wins with the exact same margin of five wickets and an over to spare.

Brendon McCullum, who is known to bring the fearless culture in the New Zealand camp during his captaincy tenure, feels that it’s Kane Williamson and Co. time to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

“All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time," McCullum posted on Twitter.

The last time when New Zealand faced Australia in the final of ODI World Cup in 2015, Brendon McCullum was the leader of the Blackcaps camp, however, they suffered a 7-wicket defeat.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is also backing the New Zealand team in the epic finale against Aaron Finch and Co.

“Good luck to both teams but I have to admit my life at Fox over the next 2 months will be a lot more comfortable if NZ Win" he tweeted.

With toss and dew proving to be decisive factors in deciding the outcome in Dubai, expect a batting-heavy Australia and bowling-heavy New Zealand to battle the uncontrollable while trying to control the controllable in their quest for the coveted trophy.

