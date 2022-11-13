The image of Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s reaction after a dropped catch during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia went viral as many on social media dubbed him the ‘disspointed Pakistan fan’.

On Sunday, another video of a Pakistan fan’s reaction started gaining views after Mohammad Nawaz was dismissed by Sam Curran in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

ICC shared a comparison video of both the fans, with the caption - “Thought this looked familiar!".

Curran and Adil Rashid bowled brilliant spells as England’s bowlers put out a marvellous bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs.

The MCG track had enough bounce and pace but Buttler’s best performing bowling duo (Curran and Rashid) did exactly the opposite take the pace off their deliveries. Rashid flighted and lowered his pace to 75 kmph while Curran bowled between 126 kmph to 130 kmph which made run scoring difficult for the Pakistani batters.

Electing to bowl first in overcast conditions, Curran (3/12) was impressive upfront and in death overs while Rashid (2/22) was stunning in the middle overs as England’s meticulous planning and tactics, especially in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan get away at any stage.

With forecast rain staying away, England produced disciplined and economical bowling to stymie the 2009 champions who never really got going, with Shan Masood’s 38 the top score.

Curran was deadly, accounting for Mohammad Rizwan, Masood and Mohammad Nawaz.

Adil Rashid’s leg spin also proved crucial, removing the dangerous Mohammad Haris with his opening ball then getting the crucial wicket of Babar Azam to end with 2-22.

Jos Buttler’s England are aiming to become the sport’s first-ever dual white-ball champions after winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019. Both teams are looking for a second T20 title after Pakistan’s success in 2009 and England’s a year later.

(With inputs from Agencies)

