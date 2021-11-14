T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson Leaves Ravichandran Ashwin Amazed With His Astonishing Batting Against Australia

Veteran India off-spinner was left amazed by Kane Williamson with his astonishing batting in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. New Zealand were off to a very slow start with 32/1 in the powerplay overs and Williamson revived the innings with a 32-ball half-century. They lost the hero from the semifinal - Daryl Mitchell early on 11. Martin Guptill also failed to live up to the expectations at the biggest stage and was dismissed for 28 off 35 balls.

Williamson returned to the form at the perfect time to revive Australia’s innings, as after a slow start he put hisfoot on the accelerator in the 11th over bowled by Mitchell Starc. Williamson slammed three consecutive boundaries in the over and one of which came on a beamer which left Ashwin amazed as he took to Twitter to express his feelings.

“How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket #NZvAUS," he tweeted.

Williamson went on to score his first fifty of the 2021 T20 World Cup with back to back sixes against Glenn Maxwell. He completed his fifty in 32 balls to become the fastest batter to achieve the feat in the T20 World Cup final. Earlier, Kumar Sangakkara and Joe Root have slammed the fifties in 33 balls each.

Meanwhile, Williamson scored only 15 runs off his first 16 balls but he accelerated at the right moment to bring New Zealand back in the game.

After the Kiwi skipper smashed Maxwell for consecutive sixes, Ashwin wrote, " Omg! This is Fire #KaneWilliamson #ablekane #NZvAUS"

Williamson didn’t stop there as he once again smashed Starc in the finale for 22 runs in an over. He hit a six and 4 fours in the third over of Starc to put New Zealand back in the match.

He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 18th over on 85 off 48 balls. It is also the joint-highest score in T20 World Cup final history. West Indies’ Marlon Samuels scored 85* against Sri Lanka in the 2012 edition of tournament.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

Meanwhile, Williamson admitted that he would also have fielded first if got the chance. The Kiwi skipper further talked about how Mitchell Santner can play a big role for the team in the finale.

“We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. We have one obvious change: Conway is out and Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator and it didn’t quite work out in the match the other night. We don’t want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," Williamson said at the toss.

