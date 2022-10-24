T20 World Cup: Former India Cricketer Hits Back At Brad Hogg for Questioning Umpire's No Ball Call

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani has hit back at his Australian counterpart after he questioned the umpires for awarding a no-ball to India in the crunch game against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. India registered a dramatic four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. The side chased down a 160-run target in exactly 20 overs, with former captain Virat Kohli producing a masterclass of batting, slamming an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

Also Read: ‘I Told Hardik if We Attack Haris Rauf Then Pakistan Will Start Panic’ - Virat Kohli

Advertisement

The final over during India’s run chase produced some drama. With 13 required off three balls, Kohli smashed a six off Mohammad Nawaz over deep mid-wicket on a waist-high full toss, which was called a no ball and deemed a questionable free hit by the umpires, leaving Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and the team confused.

Virat along with Dinesh Karthik, ran three byes as the ball trickled down towards third-man. But controversy ensued after the Pakistan players including captain Babar had a discussion with the umpire on whether the runs should be awarded to the Indian team. Eventually, on-field umpires gave the runs in India’s favour.

According to the commentators, it seemed Babar wanted the delivery to be called a ‘dead ball’ since it hit the stumps.

Also Read | ‘I Saw it Unfold in Front of My Eyes’ – Chasemaster Virat Kohli’s Piece de Resistance at the MCG

Advertisement

Meanwhile former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg said why the ball was not reviewed and given a no ball straightaway. “Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK #T20worldcup22," he said.

Responding to this, Hemang Badani said: Hey Brad, pt 1 :a review can only be taken only if the batter is dismissed off a waist height full toss and not when runs are https://scored.Pt 2 :the ⚽️ stays in play even if batter is bowled off a free hit.Sry couldn’t respond yda as we Indians were busy the win.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup game, that unfolded at the MCG ‘amphitheatre’ which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, here on Sunday.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a magical and memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4. Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India’s T20 wheel, struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113.

Advertisement

His ability to win matches for India coming under the scanner due to a prolonged lean patch, Kohli sang the perfect redemption song on the grandest stage.

It started in the 19th over when he sent one from Haris Rauf on his hunches and pulled off two back-to-back sixes.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here