T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir Says Current Indian Team Lacks Mental Strength to Win Knockout Games

India came into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as one of the clear favourites to lift the trophy but only after two games, is facing the danger of getting out of the race. It now has to depend on the results of other teams in its group to qualify to the knockout stage. After Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in their first-ever win over India in a world cup match across formats, the Indian team looked very nervous right from the start of their second game against New Zealand on Sunday.

The opening collapse in the first game evoked an overly cautious style of play from the Indian batters in the second match. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who was sent in place of Rohit Sharma to open, were both back in the pavilion scoring just 18 off 14 balls, and 4 off 8 respectively. By the end of the inning, India was even below run-a-ball and could only muster 110 runs in 20 overs, which was then easily chased down by New Zealand with 8 wickets and 33 balls left.

Questions are being raised about the intent and mental strength of the current Indian lot. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir shared similar doubts. Reviewing the game on ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said that while the Men in Blue do have the talent to win, they lack the mental toughness to be big-match players. The former opener also cited India’s consecutive losses in knockout matches of all ICC tournaments since the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

Calling the game literally a semi-final, the southpaw believes it was again this psychological aspect that failed the current Indian lot under Virat Kohli that has not come good in knockout games.

India’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals now, also depends on other results, along with their three must-win games. India will face Afghanistan next Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 pm.

