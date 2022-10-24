T20 World Cup: 'Ghabrana Mat Nawaz'-Pakistan Skipper Motivates Spinner Shaken By Close Defeat | WATCH

India beat Pakistan in a humdinger of a match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was a perfect Diwali gift for the Indian fans who had almost given up on the match before Virat Kohli shifted gears in one of the best-calculated assaults where he smashed Haris Rauf for a couple of sixes. After the match, he revealed how this would go down as his best T20 knocks. “Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

While it was a perfect Diwali gift for India, Pakistan had endured a heartbreaking loss. They almost had the game in their palm, but couldn’t close it. After the match, skipper Babar Azam was seen consoling Mohammed Nawaz, who was clearly shaken by the defeat. He sat in the corner as can be seen in the video where Azam was heard advising him to move on. Moreover, the Pakistan skipper begun by saying that he wouldn’t allow finger pointing.

“No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them."

“Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don’t worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done. Whatever it is, leave it here. Going ahead, we will start afresh. We have played really well as a team and we have to continue that. Wish you all the best," added the Pakistan captain.

Here it must be mentioned that Nawaz was given in the final over where he needed to defend 16 runs. He first bowled a waist-high no-ball which Kohli smashed for six, thus giving India a free-hit, and then followed it with a wide that really proved costly for Pakistan.

Needing two off two, the designated finisher Karthik was stumped cleverly by Mohammad Rizwan. Kohli was on 82 as Ashwin took over with two needed off the last ball. The seasoned off-spinner looked composed and smartly moved away as Nawaz darted one down the leg side for a wide.

