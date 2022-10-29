T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips Invents New Crouch Position to Avert 'Spirit of Cricket' Debates

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips came out with his own stance to avoid ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate. Recently, videos of a non-striker backing out too far even before the ball was bowled had enraged the puritans of the game who are quick to judge the player for breaking the law. It all begun when India’s Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean when she backed out of her crease.

Recently, Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim’s video of leaving the crease against Zimbabwe had also gone viral where fans had asked why his spirit for the game was not questioned. Although, Wasim had used this ploy to the advantage and completed a double, his partner at the other end Shaheen Shah Afridi couldn’t do so, failing to secure a tie for Pakistan against Zimbabwe.

Coming back to Phillips, the Kiwi right hander smashed a fighting hundred against Sri Lanka in Sydney, but his stance to steal the quick singles is already going viral. In the final over bowled by Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara, fans saw him in a crouch position with the bat touching the crease. You can watch the images here. This helped him to maintain his balance at the same time he could gather momentum quickly so that he can set off very very quickly. Meanwhile the bat, which was in his back hand, ensures he stays in the crease.

Glenn Phillips smashed a top-class 104 to rescue New Zealand after they slumped to 15-3 against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup group game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, helping his team reach 167-7.

The Black Caps had a horror start after opting to bat with their top order blown away, losing Finn Allen, Doug Conway and Kane Williamson for 15 runs.

They crawled to 54-3 after 10 overs before Phillips let loose, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 64-ball knock.

It was the second century of the tournament, after South African Rilee Rossouw’s 109 against Bangladesh, and only the 11th in T20 World Cup history.

Plenty is on the line with Group One wide open after both matches in Melbourne on Friday — Australia v England and Afghanistan v Ireland — were washed out.

Whoever wins in Sydney will top the group and assume pole position to make the semi-finals with two games left. Sri Lanka began with the spin of Maheesh Theekshana after losing the toss, and it immediately paid dividends.

