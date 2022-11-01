T20 World Cup Group 1 Semi-Final Scenario: Five Teams Still in Fray as Race For Last Four Continues

England produced a collective effort in all three departments to register a crucial 20-run victory over New Zealand in Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022. Captain Jos Buttler inspired his team with a sensational 73 off 47 balls as England kept their semi-final hopes alive from their group. New Zealand still hold on to the top spot in the points table but they have still not qualified for the semi-final stage.

The tournament has produced some exciting contests but the race for the last four is still on. Group 1 is wide open as apart from Afghanistan, the other five teams still have a chance to make it to the semifinal.

Here, we take a look at the five teams that can and might make it to the semifinals from Group 1.

New Zealand: Played: 4, Points: 5, NRR: +2.233, Rem match: vs Ireland - A win in their last match of the Super 12 stage will ensure them a place in the semifinal as they have the best NRR in their group so far. They lost only one match in the tournament so far - against England, but they still hold the top spot on Group 1 points table. However, if Australia and England won their last match and New Zealand lost to Ireland it will end their race for the last four.

England: Played: 4, Points: 5, NRR: +0.547, Rem matches: vs Sri Lanka - England entered the competition one of the favourites to win the title but their loss to Ireland make things a bit tricky for them at start, but the win over New Zealand kept them alive in the semi-final race. Now, England have to win their match against Sri Lanka at a healthy margin to finish in the last four.

If they lose their last match things will get messier for them and they have to rely on Afghanistan and Ireland to upset Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Australia: Played: 4, Points: 5, NRR: -0.304, Rem matches: Afghanistan - The hosts are in a tricky position at the points table as they are currently at the third spot in their group. They have to win their last match against Mohammad Nabi’s side and rely on their other teams’ results to make it to the semifinal. However, Australia also have to register a big win over the Afghan side.

Sri Lanka: Played: 4, Points: 4, NRR: -0.457, Rem matches: vs England - Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan on Tuesday and are somehow still alive in the semi-final race but they have to beat England at any cost but that won’t solve all their problems. To reach the semifinals, they have to rely on one of Afghanistan and Ireland to beat their opposition.

Ireland: Played: 4, Points: 3, NRR: -1.544, Rem matches: vs NZ - The Irish side produced a sensational show against England in this tournament and they still are mathematically alive in the semi-final race. They have the slimmest of opportunities as Andrew Balbirnie and Co. need to register a win with a huge margin and then two other results to go their way to finish in the top two.

