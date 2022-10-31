T20 World Cup: Gulbadin Naib Replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan Squad

Gulbadin Naib is set to replace injured Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan cricket team squad for the remainder of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Zazai has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an abdominal muscle strain.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved the replacement for Zazai, the ICC stated.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Naib is a travelling reserve and has so far represented Afghanistan in 53 T20Is in which he has scored 564 runs and taken 20 wickets.

Advertisement

Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament and hence are fifth out of six-team in Group 1 with two points from three matches. However, they have been hit by the inclement weather with two of their three matches being washed out due to rain.

Afghanistan began the Super 12 stage with a five-wicket defeat to England before their next two matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned without toss.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will next take on Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match in Brisbane on Tuesday. They will then take on hosts and defending champions Australia on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

New Zealand continue to lead the Group 1 with two wins and a no result from their three matches so far. Australia, with heir 42-run win over Ireland on Monday, have climbed up to the second spot while England have slipped to the third spot.

Advertisement

Ireland are now fourth while Afghanistan are fifth.

Sri Lanka, who have one win and two defeats from three matches are languishing at the bottom.

Afghanistan’s updated squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Gulbadin Naib

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here