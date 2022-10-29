T20 World Cup: 'Had India Lost to Pakistan, They Would Have Come Hard at Zimbabwe'-India Legend

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by just one runs at the Optus Stadium, Perth which means their chances to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 looks bleak. The Babar Azam-led side are yet to win a match in the tournament, first losing to India and then following suit against Zimbabwe. Chasing a modest target of 130, the Men in Green fell short by a whisker as the top order fumbled yet again with both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departing with a score reading 24.

Meanwhile, India take on South Africa at this very venue on Sunday and will eventually be up against Zimbabwe. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said Team India will have to be wary.

“With now Zimbabwe beating Pakistan, they also have to be very careful against Zimbabwe as well. Zimbabwe will be buoyed by the fact that they have beaten a top team like Pakistan. And T20 format is like that, in T20 format anything like that can happen. I don’t think Pakistan is a bad team. They have got some class players, but in this tournament, in both the matches, where it matters, they have not been able to deliver," he told India Today.

He said that had India lost the match against Pakistan, they would have come very hard at Zimbabwe, trying to prove themselves. He also added that Pakistan batters like Babar and Rizwan must ignore ‘destructive criticism’ and only focus on ‘constructive criticism.’

“Well, pressure is always there when you are playing for your country against quality opposition in a multi-country tournament. But if you are a good player, then I don’t think there will be concerns. Because look if you are getting criticisms every day, then you ignore it. You try and take criticisms which is constructive which is not destructive."

“With Pakistan what has happened is… they have not actually been able to cross the line at a vital stage. They had the match in their hands against India until Kohli played those magnificent sixes. They panicked under pressure, similarly against Zimbabwe, they were in a good position."

“So it’s a matter of keeping yourself cool, maybe they are feeling the pressure, maybe…but I know the Indians. If India had lost to Pakistanis, they would have doubled their efforts in the remaining matches to try and erase the memories of that defeat. But Pakistan hasn’t done it," he said.

