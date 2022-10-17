T20 World Cup: Harry Brook, Sam Curran Shine as England Outclass Pakistan in Warm-up Match

Harry Brook continued his explosive form with the bat as England outclassed Pakistan by 6 wickets in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday. England completely outclassed Pakistan in all three departments as both teams tested their bench strength in the rain-affected 19-over-a-side match.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were rested for the match as Pakistan decided to give chances to the other players to get prepared for the tournament. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first at The Gabba.

Shan Masood and Haider Ali, who usually play in the middle-order, were asked to open the innings, the move didn’t backfire completely as they shared a 49-run stand for the opening wicket. Ben Stokes provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Ali (18) and after that, the wickets just kept falling. Massod was dismissed by Liam Livingstone on 39 and eventually turned out to be the highest run-scorer for his team.

David Willey claimed two wickets - Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah in quick succession to hurt Pakistan further while Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali became victim of poor running between the wickets.

Mohammad Wasim Jr tried to give a finishing touch to the innings by scoring 26 runs off 16 balls as Pakistan posted 160-8 in 19 overs.

Willey was the pick of the bowlers for England with two scalps while Stokes, Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan shared a wicket each.

Chasing the target, England also made some changes to their batting order as Phil Salt and Alex Hales open the innings for them. The openers had forgettable outings as Salt was dismissed for 1 while Hales departed for 9.

Stokes, who had an underwhelming Australia series, scored crucial 36 runs off 18 balls to help England recover alongside Liam Livingstone who slammed 28 runs.

Wasim Jr dismissed the duo and brought Pakistan into the game for a few minutes as Brooks and Curran blew them away with their quickfire knock. Brooks remained unbeaten on 45 runs off 24 balls which was laced with 2 fours and 4 sixes. While Curran slammed 33* off 14 balls which included 2 fours and three maximums.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi also returned to the field and bowled 2 overs but he remained wicketless in Brisbane.

England chased down the target in just 14.5 overs to stamp their authority once again as they earlier beat them in the seven-match T20I series on a historic tour of Pakistan.

