T20 World Cup: 'He is Totally Different from Anybody Else'-Pak Legend Says India Batter 'Come from a Different Planet'

Suryakumar Yadav came into his own as he smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls to help India beat Zimbabwe in the last group stage fixture in T20 World Cup. Surya, who has matched the peerless Virat Kohli stroke-for-stroke in this World Cup, smashed an unbeaten fifty in India’s imposing total of 186 for 5.

Also Read: ‘Without His 61 Not Out, India Would Not Have Reached Even 150’-India Legend On ‘New Mr. 360’

Zimbabwe’s batting depth was never enough to surpass that score and they were shot out for 115 in 17.2 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) enjoying a good day at the office. India were stuttering at 101/4 when SKY took the matters into his own hands and started smashing the bowlers. Among the four humungous sixes, it was SKY’s six over Fine Leg that stood out the most.

Advertisement

The ball was pitched on the fourth stump and he scooped the ball with a ferocious bat swing.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Pakistan legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis couldn’t get their heads around the fact that SKY can manufacture shots like these.

“I think he’s come from a different planet. He is totally different from anybody else. The amount of runs he has scored…he’s just a treat to watch and not just against Zimbabwe, against the top bowling attacks in the world," Akram said on A Sports.

Furthermore, former Pak pacer Waqar Younis injected: “Bowler jaye to jaye kahan?" (Where should the bowler go?)

Advertisement

“What’s the best way to get him out in T20s? I mean in ODIs and Tests you can plan and get him out. But in T20, anyway the bowler is on backfoot and when someone is in this sort of form it is very difficult to bowl at him. I think Pakistan did well against him in the previous game, they bombarded him with short deliveries. May be that’s the only way to go," he said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said his “dugout can really be at ease" when Suryakumar Kumar is in the middle playing astonishing shots.

Advertisement

Suryakumar reaffirmed his status as the world’s number one T20 batter with another magnificent effort as India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to set up a T20 World Cup semifinal date with England.

“The dugout can really be at ease when he bats, and he’s shown a lot of composure when he’s batted. We expected this from him, and he’s gone from strength to strength," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Advertisement

Suryakumar blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls after KL Rahul set it up with a brisk fifty.

In reply to India’s 186 for five, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

“What SKY is doing for the team is remarkable, just coming out there, playing that way, taking the pressure off the others. We know his ability, and it allows the guy at the other end to take his time," Rohit added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here