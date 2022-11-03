T20 World Cup: 'He Just Ended Dinesh Karthik's T20 Career'-Fans Lambasts Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik’s fitness was in jeopardy ahead of India’s clash against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran wicketkeeper made the cut just in time and donned the gloves for Team India, ahead of Rishabh Pant. Determined to do well, Karthik looked in fine touch but his stay at the crease was cut short after a mix-up between him and Virat Kohli, resulting in DK’s run-out. The fans were upset by the controversial run-out incident and stormed their takes on social media.

On a tough Adelaide pitch, India were asked to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s inconsistent form continued as he returned to the hut cheaply. His partner KL Rahul showed signs of returning to form with a 32-ball fifty and Kohli’s purple patch led India to a strong start in the match. However, a flurry of wickets in the second half made life difficult for India.

Coming in to bat after the swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya fell, Karthik had the stage set for a grand finish. He started off well with a boundary, but just as he looked set to pull off a trademark DK finish, things went downhill for the acclaimed finisher.

Kohli knocked the ball towards extra cover in the 17th over and took a stride forward. Karthik trusted his call and sprinted off at full speed, but Kohli immediately sent him back. Karthik tried to scamper back to the non-striker’s end, but he failed to get back in time. There was further drama in Karthik’s dismissal.

The replays suggested that the ball clearly struck the stumps first, but whether that contact dislodged the bails or if it was the bowler’s hands that brought the bails down was debatable. Nonetheless, Karthik had to walk back to the pavilion. Furious fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with Karthik’s run-out decision. Here’s how some fans reacted to the incident:

One fan was furious with Kohli and said that he has probably ended Dinesh Karthik’s India career.

Another fan pointed out that Kohli has been guilty of running out his partners in the past. The fan added that he needs to be careful when calling for quick singles.

One user was upset by the third umpire’s call and said that Karthik was hard done by a rather senseless decision.

Fans insisted that the run-out wasn’t valid as the bowler failed to collect the ball and dislodged the bails with his hands. This user also backed that argument.

Karthik’s run-out did not have much of an effect as Kohli anchored India to a massive total of 184/6. Bangladesh started strong in their chase with opener Litton Das smashing the Indian bowlers around the park. However, his valiant fifty went in vain as the Bangladesh batters fell like a deck of cards after the opener’s dismissal. Rain also interrupted play and India pulled off a 4-run victory to go top of Group 2 in the World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Zimbabwe for their last match of the Super12 stage on Sunday. A win in the encounter will seal their spot in the semi-finals of the coveted tournament.

