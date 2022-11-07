T20 World Cup: 'He Picked Up Wickets Today But It Didn't Look As If He Got Them'-India Legend on Ravichandran Ashwin

There was a time when Ravichandran Ashwin was being ignored in favor of modern-day spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s T20 side. But times have changed and how. The unorthodox cricketer is enjoying his time at the T20 World Cup after playing all the Super 12 matches for India even as Chahal continues to warm up the bench. It clearly shows how the Tamil Nadu cricketer has the backing of India skipper Rohit Sharma who have reportedly lobbied for the spinner to be included in the squad.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Although, Ashwin has picked up six wickets so far, former India cricketer Kapil Dev wasn’t satisfied with his performance, adding that the batters threw their wickets away against the spinner.

“Until now, Ashwin hasn’t given me the confidence. He picked up wickets today but it didn’t look as if he got them. In fact, batsmen iss tarah out huye ki unhe khud bhi 1-2 wickets lete huye sharam aa rahi thi (Some of the batsmen got out in a way that Ashwin himself couldn’t believe it). He was hiding his face. Picking up wickets obviously gives you that confidence but the Ashwin we know, we haven’t seen him show the same rhythm," Kapil said on ABP News.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: They Came, They Saw, As Suryakumar Yadav Conquered the MCG

Chahal, who sat out the entire tournament so far, was not given a chance in the final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. There were reports that Chahal would replace Patel, but the skipper didn’t think so.

Meanwhile, when asked who among the two—Ashwin or Chahal, who would play against England in the semi-final, Dev gave a measured answer.

“It depends on the team management. If they have the confidence on Ashwin, it’s good. He has played the entire tournament so he can adjust if need be. But if you want to surprise the opposition, they can always turn to the wrist-spinner (Chahal). Whoever wins the confidence of the management and captain, will play," added Kapil.

Advertisement

Ashwin was dropped from India’s white ball squad after 2017 Champions Trophy alongside Ravindra Jadeja. While the latter made a comeback into the side, Ashwin was suddenly picked up for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. He was sidelined once again while India took on West Indies and New Zealand during a busy home summer.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here