T20 World Cup: Here's How New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Result Will Decide Team India's Fate

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will square off against Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan on Sunday in their last Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. It’s a crucial game for the Kiwis as a victory will take them to the semi-finals. And if not, then Afghanistan’s win will give the Indian fans a reason to cherish.

After losing their first two games – to Pakistan and New Zealand – India needed to win their leftover matches with bigger margins. The Men in Blue played accordingly against Afghanistan and Scotland and notch the best net run rate in Group 2. However, before they take on Namibia on Monday, their fate largely depends on Sunday’s game between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

>Scenario 1

Team India can only qualify to the semis if Afghanistan beat New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. If it happens, then New Zealand will settle with six points and a lesser Net Run Rate (NRR). Thereafter, Virat Kohli & Co will be required to defeat Namibia comprehensively to maintain a higher NNR than the Black Caps, for an easy qualification.

Currently, New Zealand are placed 2nd while India are standing 3rd on the points table but the Men in Blue have the best NRR (1.169) in Group 2.

>Scenario 2

If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, it will be all over for India. Their final game against Namibia in Dubai will be a mere formality.

All eyes will be on this game as the fans will be eager to find out which team after Pakistan shall qualify for the next round.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja was asked what would happen if New Zealand beat Afghanistan. In reply, the India all-rounder gave a straightforward answer that left everyone around in splits.

“Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya (Then, we will pack our bags and go home, what else), replied Jadeja."

