T20 World Cup: Here's What Aakash Chopra Wants India to Learn from England

Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has asserted that team India should learn from England cricket team how to select players for the white-ball formats. He said that while Indian selectors focus too much on individual performance, England have a more broadened policy in which their selectors choose players to align with their priorities. Chopra also explained England’s success in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India and England have experienced contrasting fates in the ICC event.

While the Virat Kohli-led side was beaten by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games, the English team remains undefeated so far, and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, a fan asked Chopra what the Indian team can learn from England’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. Responding to the question, the 44-year-old said that England picked all-rounders by looking at performances from the county circuit including the Natwest T20 blast and The Hundred.

“They selected only white-ball players as per the demands of the format," he said. He also took a dig at India’s selection policy. Chopra went on to say that Joe Root would have been included in the T20 squad if he was an Indian.

“If Joe Root was an Indian, do you think he would not have been part of the Indian T20 squad? I can give you in writing that Root would have been part of the team even if he had a strike rate of 125," Chopra claimed.

Chopra also highlighted England’s success despite the absence of two of their big match-winners — Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. He said that England’s priorities are clear and they have a “horses for courses policy". Their players are performing their assigned roles in absence of big players which is winning them matches, Chopra noted.

