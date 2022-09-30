T20 World Cup: Hilarious Meme About Bobby Deol Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in Indian Squad Breaks The Internet

Rohit Sharma and Co are facing the prospect of a huge setback if reports are to be believed. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is in doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup because of a back injury. The 28-year-old travelled to Bengaluru on September 28 to undergo fresh scans on his back, the results of which are awaited. But reports suggest that Bumrah is ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

Bumrah’s back injury is a massive blow to India’s chances at the ICC flagship event starting next month in Australia. Several fans are guessing who might replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. While netizens are aghast at the recent developments, some are having a field day on Twitter.

Twitter user @whoshud shared a hilarious meme on Bumrah’s potential replacement. While sharing a video of actor Bobby Deol from an exhibition match, the user suggested that Deol could replace Jasprit Bumrah at the prestigious event.

The tweet has gone viral with over 16,000 likes on Twitter. Moreover, Bobby Deol’s comical bowling action has left everyone in splits. Hundreds of cricket fans have replied to the hysterical tweet.

One user tweeted, “Real mystery spinner."

Another user trolled Bobby Deol and wrote, “Other teams already shaking."

Jasprit Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup as well because of a back injury. He last played for India in the 3rd T20I against Australia on September 25. Although he was named in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Bumrah did not take the field for the 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. Mohammed Siraj has been named as Bumrah’s replacement in India’s T20I squad for the remainder of the series against the Proteas.

It will be interesting to see who will replace Bumrah in the Indian team for the all-important T20 World Cup. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are being touted as potential replacements of Jasprit Bumrah.

