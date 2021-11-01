T20 World Cup: How Scotland And Namibia Can Help India Reach Semifinals

Team India suffered another hammering in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co. were completely outclassed by New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium which now makes things difficult for them in the tournament. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to put their campaign back on track and they also ensured a decent NRR on the points table after losing their first match to Pakistan.

India are yet to open their account on the points table with the two massive defeats that have hurt their NRR big time. The Asian giants currently stand at the fifth spot on the points table with zero points and an NRR of negative 1.609.

Kohli and Co can’t make it to the semifinals on their own as they have to rely on the other team’s results to ensure a place in the next round. Pakistan have almost sealed a place in the semis and the fight for the other spot is on and after Sunday’s matches results of Afghanistan and New Zealand have made their cases stronger.

India have to win all of their remaining fixtures in Group 2.

India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – Wednesday 3 November

India v Scotland, Dubai – Friday 5 November

India v Namibia, Dubai – Monday 8 November

The clash against Afghanistan will be the most crucial one for them and Kohli’s men have to make sure that they win all of their remaining matches with a healthy margin to improve the NRR. Afghanistan have an astonishing +3.097 NRR to put pressure on their opposition in this race.

To keep India’s hope alive, New Zealand have to beat Afghanistan.

However, it will not be enough for them as they have to rely on Namibia and Scotland, to pull off an upset against New Zealand.

Captain Kohli said that the team has to disconnect itself from the pressure for the remaining matches.

“We have to be optimistic and positive and take calculated risks. We have to disconnect from the pressure and continue with our process, and play a positive brand of cricket. There’s a lot of cricket to play in the tournament," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

