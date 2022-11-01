T20 World Cup: I Am Hopeful That India Will Play Final - Sourav Ganguly Praises Rohit Sharma And Co

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels that India will comfortably qualify for the semifinals of ongoing T20 World Cup. India are currently placed at the second spot in Group 2 behind South Africa, they have won two matches out of three so far and will face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe next. Rohit Sharma and Co. have quality cricket in the tournament but the defeat against the Proteas put them in a tricky position for the semi-final race.

Ganguly is impressed with India’s performance so far and said he hopes they will make it to the final.

“India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone’s game," Ganguly said at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Annual General Meeting.

India will face Bangladesh on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval and the win will help them consolidate their position on the points table.

The former India captain’s brother Snehasish Ganguly has been elected the president of Cricket Association of Bengal. The legendary cricket said that the current management in CAB is very experienced and it doesn’t need his suggestion to run things.

“This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don’t have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup", the former BCCI chief said.

Ganguly further talked about the Bengal players and said that the new CAB office bearers will do good for them.

“Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there", he said.

Mohammad Shami is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup while Shahbaz Ahmed will travel to New Zealand after the mega ICC event for the limited-overs tour.

