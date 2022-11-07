T20 World Cup: I Only See The Gaps, When I Go to Bat' - Suryakumar Yadav Tells Ravichandran Ashwin

The emergence of Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the biggest talking points in world cricket in the last year as the batting maverick has impressed everyone with his 360-degree shot-making. The talented batter made his international debut last year and now he is the ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter. Suryakumar is currently lighting up Australia with his tremendous form as he has scored three half-centuries in the Super 12 stage.

In the last match of Super 12 stage, Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 61 off just 25 balls which was laced with six fours and four sixes. The 32-year-old has scored 225 runs in 5 matches at an astonishing average of 75. He has played a pivotal role alongside Virat Kohli in India’s qualification for the semi-final round of the mega ICC tournament.

The middle-order batter had a conversation with veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before the semifinals against England. The BCCI posted the video of the conversation on their website.

Suryakumar talked about his batting approach with Ashwin and said he only sees gaps when he enters the pitch for batting.

“I’ve been enjoying batting right now, doing all those things, what I do in practice sessions and what I practice in the last two years. So really happy with that. I only see the gaps, when I go to bat. And, I’ve been just enjoying bating. whenever I go inside, just in a completely different zone altogether," Surya told Ashwin on BCCI.TV.

Ashwin had a query as he asked the Indian batter whether he has a fear of getting out or if he plays insistently.

To which Surya answered: ‘I’ve succeeded a lot of times than failing while playing this short. So the confidence is really high of playing those strokes. And I’ve been just going out. And just exploding that’s it. I mean, it’s I just try and play the format. It’s all about with what intent you go into bat and as I rightly said before, also, I just try and get runs of every ball. And if there’s an opportunity, then why not? Even if it’s the first ball, just grab it."

Ashwin also asked Suryakumar about playing in Australian conditions for the first time to which the batter revealed that he prepared for the bounce at Wankhede Stadium before coming for the World Cup.

“Everyone asked me only one question. You have never been to Australia. Bouncy fast tracks, big grounds. I’ve never played there. What is your preparations gonna be like? But I said the same thing. When I practice back home, I play at Wankhede. The bounce is really good. So the ground is not that quick, but the bounce is the same. They prepare good fast tracks for me over there. So I have practiced a lot over there. And coming here I’ve always enjoyed bating on big ground because I see tho those big, big pockets see the gap. I hit the gap and run hard if I’m under pressure or something like that. So I’ve always enjoyed bating on big ground and bounce I’ve always enjoyed bating, So it hasn’t been a problem for me till now and hopefully. I go against it," Surya said.

