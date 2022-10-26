T20 World Cup: I Really Think Some Spirit Went Inside Virat Kohli That Day Against Pakistan - R Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled the moment when he went out to bat against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG. In the Group 2 clash at T20 World Cup, Ashwin scored the winning run at the final ball as India started their campaign on a high. It was a crucial win for India to set a tempo for the tournament as they had an underwhelming campaign last time in 2021.

It was Virat Kohli who once again stood tall on the big stage to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli returned to his best and scored unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls which was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes. The batting maverick batted with a cautious approach at the start of the innings and took his time to get settled which helped India to recover from the blows they suffered early in the game. Meanwhile, he just unleashed on the Pakistan bowlers in the slog overs to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

Ashwin, who came out to bat in the final over, suggested that Kohli was very charged up as the veteran spinner feels that a spirit went inside him against Pakistan

“I really think some spirit went inside him that day. Leave all the shots he played, after the first 45 deliveries he faced, he was so charged-up. We all saw the Ganga that transformed into Chandramukhi," Ashwin said in his YouTube show.

Ashwin had a tough job to do when Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the final over. 2 runs were required from the last ball and Ashwin was sent to bat as Kohli was at the non-striker’s end.

The 36-year-old said that he cursed Karthik when he entered the middle and Kohli also suggested to him a couple of ideas to hit the winning run.

“Virat Kohli, with his intense eyes, gave me a couple of ideas as to where to hit the final delivery. I told myself ‘you can hit them like that. I will try to do what I can’. As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, “No no, it’s time to reset. We still have time, let us do what we were here for," Ashwin added.

