T20 World Cup: 'If Rishabh Pant is There in Side, It Provides You With That X-factor' - Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina suggested that having a left-handed batsman in the line-up provides an X-factor to any team. The veteran batter said that India should include Rishabh Pant in the XI as he has the ability to play big shots in the middle order. The current scheme of things suggested that India might choose Dinesh Karthik over Pant in the initial matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The veteran wicketkeeper has performed well after returning to the Indian set-up after making a comeback in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

He returned to the Indian colours for South Africa T20Is in June after almost three years after he displayed imperious form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

Raina pointed out how having left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in the lineup helped India in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI WC.

“Dinesh Karthik has been in good form and he has given good performances. But if Rishabh Pant is there in the side, it provides you with that X-factor because he is a left-handed batter. We saw how Gautam Gambhir performed in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh had six 6s. Then in the 2011 World Cup, both of them played a big role. So I think, being a left-handed batter gives you that advantage," Raina told NDTV when he was asked to choose between Pant and Karthik.

Also Read |KL Rahul Plays in Very Authentic Way And is Correct Enough to Rack up the Runs - Kevin Pietersen

Advertisement

Raina, who worked closely with Pant, suggested that the wicketkeeper batter has the ability to hit the six from the first ball itself.

“Rishabh knows how to hit 6s from the first ball. If he gets a chance, he will definitely do well," Raina added.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Earlier, this year, India faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first tie but suffered defeat in the Super 12 stage.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here