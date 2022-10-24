T20 World Cup: In ICC's 'Raw Vision' Footage, Excited Rahul Dravid Gives High Fives | WATCH

India beat Pakistan in a humdinger of a match, riding on superb knocks from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. While Kohli slammed 82 off 52 balls, the all-rounder scored a quick-fire 40 runs. In the end, it all came down to 1 off the last ball where Ravichandran Ashwin redeemed himself after dropping a couple of catches earlier. Meanwhile the dressing room went wild as Ashwin hit the winning shot.

T20 Word Cup 2022: ‘Till Today Mohali Was My Best Innings Against Australia’

Advertisement

A usually silent head coach Rahul Dravid went wild and was seen giving the high fives to his ‘boys.’ Furthermore, Rohit Sharma also couldn’t keep calm and went gung ho soon after India’s win. All of this was seen on ICC’s ‘Raw Vision’ moments after India’s win. Needless to say, it is going viral. WATCH the video below.

Having completed his half century, Kohli had just turned the game on its head by hitting their most impactful bowler Haris Rauf for two breathtaking sixes — one a lofted backfoot drive over long-on and another a flick over square leg. Needing 31 for 12 balls, it all boiled down to 16 from the last over with Kohli in his element and Hardik Pandya looking to explode.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Needing two off two, the designated finisher Karthik was stumped cleverly by Mohammad Rizwan.

Kohli was on 82 as Ashwin took over with two needed off the last ball. The seasoned off-spinner looked composed and smartly moved away as Nawaz darted one down the leg side for a wide.

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet at ‘Umpire Bhaiyo’ After No Ball Decision

Advertisement

With the scores tied, as many as seven players closed in on Ashwin. But he allayed all fears of a Super Over by calmly clearing the in-field for a single, sparking wild celebrations in the winning camp and among the Indian fans.

After the match, Kohli admitted that till yesterday the Mohali knock was one of his most favourite.

“Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here