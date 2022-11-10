T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG Semi-Final: This Is Jos Buttler's Plan Against Ravichandran Ashwin | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler will face off against one other when India takes on England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Ahead of the massive clash at the Adelaide Oval, the Royals shared a throwback video from earlier this year where the two IPL teammates can be seen discussing the prospect of facing each other in Australia, down under.

Ashwin and Buttler were part of the ‘Mankad’ episode from the 2019 edition of the IPL, which created a huge fuss in the cricketing fraternity. The two were then roped in by Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and have been playing together in the cash-rich league since then. Their bitter run-out episode is now just a thing of the past as the two share a great camaraderie.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals shared a video clip on their Twitter handle from the 2022 edition of the IPL. Buttler and Ashwin were part of a fun rapid-fire segment where the two discussed about various facets of Cricket. During the segment, Ashwin asked Buttler how many runs he could score against him in an over. Buttler seemed calm and answered that he would be able to score “9 or 10" runs in the over.

Ashwin then reminded Buttler that the two will be squaring up in Australia and followed it up by asking about the Englishman’s go-to shot against him in Australian conditions. The England skipper had no hesitation in saying that he would play the unorthodox “reverse sweep".

The Royals’ caption for the video was also pretty amusing. “EXCLUSIVE: Jos reveals his plan against Ashwin and India," the caption read.

Both the players are modern stalwarts of the game and are vital cogs of their sides. Buttler is leading England for the first time in an ICC tournament. Under his helm, the team has done well to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Buttler will now want to cap it off with his maiden title as captain and make England the undisputed champions of white ball cricket.

The fifty-over world champions will be up against a spirited Ashwin and team India who have been sensational in the tournament so far. They will be desperate to end the knockout stage jinx in major tournaments. India last lifted an ICC trophy back in 2013 when they thumped England in the final of the Champions Trophy.

The teams are evenly matched on paper and are two of the juggernauts of the shortest format of the game. Both sides will be looking to fire on all cylinders and secure their berth in the final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of this enthralling fixture will clash against Pakistan in the final frontier slated for Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

