T20 World Cup | India Have Got So Much Talent But They Don't Play Fearless Brand of Cricket: Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has pointed out the reason behind India’s underwhelming show in the ICC events despite having so much talent in the squad. Virat Kohli and Co. miss out on the semifinals spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. India bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches. While Pakistan remained the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

Nasser said that the Indian players have so much talent which pulled them away from playing a fearless brand of cricket on the big stage.

“You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that’s holding India back in ICC events. They don’t quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented," Nasser Hussain said while speaking to t20worldcup.com.

The former England captain admitted that India were his favourites ahead of the tournament and talked about India’s over-dependency on the top-order.

“I had them as favorites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side. They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting," he added.

The 53-year-old further pointed out some selection blunders which cost India in the campaign.

“I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one," Hussain added.

Ravid Shastri and Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match on Monday.

