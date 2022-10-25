T20 World Cup: India Reach Sydney; DK 'Thanks' Ravichandran Ashwin 'For Saving Me'

A day after beating Pakistan in a humdinger of a contest, Indian team left for Sydney from Melbourne where they will be up against Netherlands. The match will be played on Thursday at the iconic SCG and the team reached the city on Tuesday itself. In a video shared by the BCCI, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli can be seen deboarding the team bus. Pandya was also seen smiling with his son Agastya in his lap; he was also accompanied by his wife Natasha Stankovich.

Also Read: ‘Waha Pe Agar Third Umpire Ko Refer Kar Dete Toh…’-Another Pak Legend Slams Umpires For No Ball Call

Advertisement

Meanwhile Dinesh Karthik was seen thanking Ravichandran Ashwin for saving him. He was pointing to the fact that he would have been slammed on social media had Ashwin not scored the winning runs since the ‘Finisher’ had failed to get the job done. He was out on the penultimate ball after which Ashwin came to crease and hit the winning runs. He showed amazing sense of judgement as he left the next ball from Mohammad Nawaz which went for wide. In crunch situation like these, any batter would have went after it. Even Kohli praised him saying that Ashwin had an extra layer of brain when he came out to play.

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: In ICC’s ‘Raw Vision’ Footage, Excited Rahul Dravid Gives High Fives | WATCH

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.

The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reeling at 31/4 at one stage.

Advertisement

Sent in to bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood’s unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

I have no idea how that happened, lost for words: Kohli

Virat Kohli was lost for words after leaving the cricket world speechless with his cricket here on Sunday. In his own words, King Kohli had no idea how he had engineering India’s epic win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off.

When all seemed lost at 31 for four in a stiff chase of 160 at the gargantuan Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli thought otherwise and spearheaded India to a remarkable four-wicket win with a knock that will go down as one of the best in the tournament’s history.

Advertisement

He found an able ally in star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who contributed an invaluable 40 during a fifth-wicket stand of 113 runs. Not surprisingly, the 82 not out 53 balls has been rated as his best knock.

“Well, it’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened," Kohli said after his incredible knock in the team’s big-ticket tournament opener.

Advertisement

The run-machine added," Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I’m lost for words."

Kohli struck six fours and four sixes during his stay in the middle, effortlessly getting maximums off deliveries bowled at over 150-155kph.

Asked when did he decide to shift gears, Kohli said, “Well, I think when Shaheen (Afridi) bowled from the Pavilion end, I told Hardik we have to take him down.

“The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. It came down to 16 off 6. I’m kind of lost for words."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here