T20 World Cup: India Revive Campaign With Comprehensive Win Over Afghanistan

An all-round show after back-to-back defeats has given a new lease of life to India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. India thrashed Afghanistan 66 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for their first win of the Super-12 stage.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hammered half-centuries and guided India to a towering 210 for two in a must-win match. In reply, Afghanistan managed 144/7 to suffer their second defeat in four matches.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/32) and the returning Ravichandran Ashwin (2/14) were the star performers with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each.

For Afghanistan Karim Janat top-scored with an unbeaten 42 off 22 while captain Mohammed Nabi made 35 off 32.

With this win, India have opened their account in the points table of Group 2 with two points to their name and also improved their net run-rate to .073.

Earlier, Sharma (74) and Rahul (69) put on an opening partnership of 140 to lay the foundation for the tournament’s highest total so far. Afghanistan had posted 190/4 in their opening win against Scotland.

Sharma took five balls to get going with a boundary off skipper Mohammad Nabi and then tore into the bowling attack. India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent in a competition where they need to win all three remaining matches to have any chance of making the semi-finals. Rohit reached his fifty with a boundary off fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and then hit a six to bring up the 100 for the opening stand.

Sharma, who had scores of zero and 14 in India’s two losses, smashed the bowlers all around the park for eight fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock before losing his wicket to Karim Janat. Rahul soon followed his partner to the dugout after being bowled by Gulbadin Naib on a slower yorker.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rode the momentum to smash the bowlers as they put on unbeaten partnership of 63. Pandya, who hit 35, the left-handed Pant, who made 27, hit five sixes between them in a total domination by the Indian batting.

India will next face Scotland on Friday in Dubai.

With AFP Inputs

