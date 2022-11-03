T20 World Cup: 'Indian Bowling Got Smashed Around'-Modern Day India Legend Sends 'Wake Up Call'

India beat Bangladesh to top group 1, but it was a hard-fought win at the Adelaide Oval. India had batted first and posted an above-par total of 184 runs riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Nevertheless, Bangladesh were in hot pursuit as they were 66/0 when the rain interruption occurred. Litton played cover drives, pulls and hit sixes behind square guiding the pace of the deliveries, making Rohit Sharma look clueless during the Powerplay overs which yielded 60 runs.

Former cricketers have lauded Bangladesh for their brave effort; furthermore, India’s left hand maestro Suresh Raina was amongst them as he sent a warning bell to the Indian team.

“The way Bangladesh fought in this game, the match was in their favor if rain had not interrupted play. In the first seven overs, the Indian bowling attack got smashed around, which I think was a learning curve for them. We might have won but even Rohit admitted in his post-match conference that Bangladesh were better than them. This is a wake up call for Team India if they want to play better. They will have to perform in the semi-final and final stage since the teams they’ll face there will be solid," said Raina to Aajtak.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target of 185 with Litton Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in first seven overs. His onslaught began with three fours off Arshdeep Singh in the second over.

He then teared into Bhuvneshwar Kumar, taking him for a six and consecutive fours, before scooping a six over his shoulder off the pacer over fine leg in the fifth over. Mohammed Shami was next to be taken to the cleaners, as Das heaved him over backward square leg for four.

He brought up fifty in 21 balls with a top-edge on the pull going over deep square leg fence and followed up with an inside-out loft over extra cover for four as Bangladesh made 66 for no loss in seven overs before rain arrived, ahead by 17 runs on DLS method.

The 50-minute rain changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs. It got the momentum to shift in India’s favour as Rahul’s brilliant run-out of Das while going for a second run post rain break.

