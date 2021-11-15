T20 World Cup: Injured-ravaged Mitchell Marsh Finally Has His Glory Moment as Australia’s No.3

In the semifinal against Pakistan, Mitchell Marsh pulled right-arm pacer Haris Rauf effortlessly over midwicket for a low six. The shot had enough power to clear the advertisement hoardings and the Australian No. 3 batsman was fully charged up to finish things off.

However, Marsh fell for 28 but set the foundation for Australia to achieve the challenging target of 177, the task completed by the sixth-wicket duo of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade with some merciless hitting.

Marsh, however, did not leave an unfinished business for others when it mattered the most in Australia’s T20 cricket history. On Sunday against their Trans-Tasman neighbours, New Zealand, Marsh completed what he started in the semifinal to steer Australia to their first ever T20 World Cup title by eight wickets, something that was missing from their trophy cabinet all these years. The closest they came to winning was when Michael Clarke’s team entered the final, only to lose to Paul Collingwood’s England in the West Indies in 2010.

Marsh’s unbeaten 77 off 50 balls including 48 runs alone coming from 10 boundary hits including 14 off the first three deliveries he faced announced that the big-built Western Australian, whose career has been plagued with injuries, is here to stay in this position in the shortest format. It is a pity that a player of Marsh’s calibre has played in only 36 T20Is since making his debut in October 2011, during which time Australia have played in 109 matches.

At No. 3, the position that Marsh was given earlier in the year on the tour of the West Indies and followed by Bangladesh after having earlier been looked at as a finisher and lingering at the No. 6 position, he has shown that this position suits him the best. Given the freedom to hit and set the momentum for an Australian total or plan the attack in a run chase and also the time to settle down to build the innings, Marsh has not disappointed his team management that had faith in his abilities.

No one would have thought that the Australian team, which lost 1-4 to West Indies in July and followed by an identical 1-4 loss, though the personnel were not the exact same as in the T20 World Cup for various reasons, to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. This Australian team, which has five ODI World Cup titles, showed the desperation to win the T20 World Cup title in the earlier six editions and thus put themselves under pressure.

But, in the UAE this time around, inasmuch as they wanted that elusive glittering trophy, they did not put themselves under pressure and went with the flow, playing the style of cricket that they are known to and that has won them the five other World Cup titles.

Among many other factors, confidence has always been Australia’s hallmark in their quest to reach the pinnacle. The confidence that they had in Marsh’s abilities at No. 3 and the belief that the 30-year-old had in his own skills has been one of the vital ingredients to Aaron Finch becoming the first Aussie captain to lead his country to T20 World Cup glory.

For Marsh to say before the start of the tournament that he would be batting at No. 3 if selected in the playing 11 spoke of the mindset that the Australians were in. The players were assured of their positions and it was for them to go out there and deliver. The same worked for David Warner, who had a forgettable IPL leading up to the T20 World Cup that he was excluded from the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise during the tournament. The same worked for Matthew Wade when he scored a defining knock that was long due from him in the semifinal, reposing the faith the team had in him.

Doubts were cast on Warner, but like their captain Finch said, when you have your backs against the wall, you had to fight, and this Australian team certainly did. Warner certainly did like a bear does when you poke it (“Was almost like poking the bear," said Finch post the final of Warner). Winning only two T20Is out of 10 leading to the World Cup was not an ideal preparation. But, the Australian team did almost everything right to first qualify for the semifinals with a Net Run Rate that was superior to South Africa.

Marsh again was the central figure in that last Super 12s Group 1 match against the West Indies by smashing a 32-ball 53 to ensure Australia were well over the required Net Run Rate. That was the first significant knock that Marsh came up with in the World Cup and that just continued for the next two crucial innings.

Marsh’s score on Sunday upstaged the opposite No. 3, Kane Williamson’s 85 off 48 balls. Though the New Zealand start was not ideal, Williamson was the reason behind the Kiwis reaching a total that was challenging enough on the Dubai International Cricket Stadium surface. From 57 for one at the half-way mark, New Zealand amassed 115 in their last 10 overs largely through Williamson. Some of his shots were astonishing, even making one wonder if the soft-spoken, harmless Williamson could play such an attacking knock associated with the shortest format.

New Zealand’s 172/4 gave their bowlers something to bowl at, though the Warner-Marsh combine negated everything that was thrown at them, even rendering the spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner who until the semifinals were brilliant, ineffective. The pitch turned out to be true for a T20 and the dew, which was a dominant factor for most parts of the tournament, at least in Dubai, had less role in the semifinals and the final.

Australia seem to have sorted out their No. 3 conundrum in T20s with the establishment of the big-hitting Marsh in this position. It needed the consistent, big-scoring abilities of Marsh to push even the likes of Steve Smith to lower down the order. And, when you have New Zealand bowlers err in their lengths and bowl to Marsh’s strong areas, which is to pull anything short having grown on the bouncy pitches of Perth, there is no need for a second invitation to despatch them to the pickets. And, Marsh has done plenty of them in his No. 3 position of late, which also is a proof that a team does not play around with its crucial batting positions.

The only thing that Australia, and Marsh, would be praying for is to have no more injuries for the well-built cricketer as they look ahead to defending their title in less than 12 months’ time in their own backyard.

