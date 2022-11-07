T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan Faces Heat from Pak Fans for Interesting Tweet

Pakistan cricket team clinched a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. However, it was Netherlands, who helped Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament. South Africa’s shocking defeat at the hands of Netherlands had offered the Babar Azam-led side a crucial lifeline at the T20 World Cup. And following the dramatic turn of events, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan apparently took a sly dig at Pakistan on social media.

Also Read: PCB chief Ramiz Raja shares puzzling tweet after Pakistan’s T20 WC semi-final qualification

Advertisement

The former India all-rounder, in his tweet, wrote, “Padosiyon ke Twitter accounts sirf SUNDAY ke naam pe zinda hai. Love it. [Twitter accounts in the neighbourhood seem to be active on Sundays]."

The tweet soon created a buzz on social media. A fan said that the Pakistan cricket team will face another humiliation at the T20 World Cup. “Unko beizzat hone ke liye second chance mila hai. Uska woh bharpur fayida uthaenge. [They have got another chance to face another embarrassment and they will make full use of it]," read the tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user supported Irfan’s point of view and cheekily wrote, “And that is a sharp inswinger sirji."

A third user pointed out that the summit clash at the T20 World Cup is also scheduled to be played on Sunday. “Final bhi Sunday ko hai bhai. [The final game will also take place on Sunday]."

Coming back to the Super 12 matches, the Netherlands caused a major upset after they got the better of South Africa by 13 runs in the first encounter of Sunday. The Proteas, while chasing 159, were restricted to just 145. Dutch pacer Brandon Glover picked up three wickets in the game to earn a stunning win for his side.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

South Africa’s defeat eventually made Pakistan’s qualification process pretty simple. Babar Azam’s men, in their final Super 12 fixture, had to defeat Bangladesh and they did that in a convincing manner. Pakistan secured a five-wicket win over Bangladesh and became the second team from Group 2 to advance to the last-four stage.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Suspends Danushka Gunathilaka From All Forms of Cricket With Immediate Effect

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Team India, on the other hand, are scheduled to face England in the second semi-final on Thursday. The final match is slated to be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here