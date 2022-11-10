T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan Roots for India On A Flight Enroute Adelaide | WATCH

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is having a great time covering the T20 World Cup in Australia as a commentator. The former cricketer was recently in news for his fiery tweet after which he faced a lot of backlash from Pakistan cricket fans. Meanwhile, Pathan was now seen boarding the plane to Adelaide with lots of Indian supporters where India take on England in T20 World Cup semi-final.

He shared the video and clarified that he is traveling in Australia with so many Indian fans boarding the plane. Moreover, he was seen shouting: “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega."

It must be mentioned here that India are all set to take on England in the second semi-final match at the Adelaide Oval. Watch the video below.

Irfan Pathan Faces Heat from Pak Fans for Interesting Tweet

Pakistan cricket team clinched a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. However, it was Netherlands, who helped Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament. South Africa’s shocking defeat at the hands of Netherlands had offered the Babar Azam-led side a crucial lifeline at the T20 World Cup.

And following the dramatic turn of events, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan apparently took a sly dig at Pakistan on social media.

The former India all-rounder, in his tweet, wrote, “Padosiyon ke Twitter accounts sirf SUNDAY ke naam pe zinda hai. Love it. [Twitter accounts in the neighbourhood seem to be active on Sundays]."

India gear up to break knock-out jinx

Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

While India have had better performances in the group stage compared to England, a high stakes, ‘winner takes it all’ contest like this always starts on an even keel.

England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has already admitted that they have not play their best cricket and the Indian team needs to ensure that a Jos Buttler and Stokes himself don’t choose the semifinal to bring their A game to the fore.

History is also a bit against India when it comes to results at the business end of the ICC events.

Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions — 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Even though Rohit Sharma played in all those games, he wasn’t leading the side back then and hence doesn’t carry any baggage of disappointment as he enters the most critical phase of his full time captaincy.

Rohit (89 runs in 5 games) would like to forget the physical pain of being hit in the forearm as he wouldn’t shy away from playing one pull shot too many if a fit Mark Wood or his likely replacement Chris Jordan digs it short.

