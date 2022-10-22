T20 World Cup: 'It's A Challenge To Not Win ICC Tournaments in Nine Years'-Rohit Sharma

India last won an ICC tournament close to nine years ago. Yes, it was in 2013 that India beat England in a thriller of a match and won the Champions Trophy at the Oval. Nevertheless, India’s trophy drought began soon after as they went onto lose the 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final which was followed by the losses in 2016 T20 World Cup and 2019 ODI World Cup. Moreover, 2021 T20 World Cup saw them losing to Pakistan and getting knocked out in the first round itself.

T20 World Cup Super Important: Rohit Sharma Not Bothered With Recent Tensions Between BCCI, PCB

But India skipper Rohit Sharma is determined to end the trophy drought as soon as possible. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said that he will term this as a challenge when asked if the trophy drought puts his team under pressure.

“Pressure to nahi bolunga (It’s not a pressure situation), but it’s definitely a challenge for us to come out on top in ICC tournaments. Yes, there has been no such performances that we would have liked to in the ICC tournaments especially when we are playing big games. But I believe the opportunity always comes and we have the opportunity to come here and do well," he said.

“So, I think we will have to focus on certain things to get that right. And yes it’s a challenge to not win ICC trophies for nine years if I am not mistaken. The last one we won was in 2013."

“So, it has been a challenge for a team like India. Obviously, with us there are a lot of expectations and we are certainly disappointed with that. But this tournament gives us a chance to change it and do well," said Rohit.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. They will face South Africa in Perth on October 30. After this, they are expected to overpower the likes of Ireland, Zimbabwe. India’s performances in ICC trophies, since 2013, saw them consistently finishing in last four, but they have never managed to win the trophy. In last ICC event, which was in 2021 T20 World Cup, the team was knocked out in Super 12 stage.

India though have been quite formidable when it comes to clashes with Pakistan at the T20 World Cups. The two arch-rivals have faced each other on six occasions at the stage with India winning five matches to Pakistan’s one.

