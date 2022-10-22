Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in a conversation on Cricketnext Freehit, said that this T20 World Cup could be a perform or perish situation for senior Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India, under the leadership of Rohit, would be eyeing their second T20 title this time. Many eyes are already on Kohli and Rohit. While many believe that Kohli is still one of the most important batter in the team, there are also some fans and experts who believes that the former India captain should step away from T20s.

Ayaz said that this could almost be an end to the duo’s career.

“I’ll stick my neck out here and say that for him (Virat) and for somebody like Rohit Sharma, if they don’t come good in this tournament, and when I say good I mean really good, then this could almost be the end, if not the end, of their T20 career," Ayaz said.

“Because it’s just that there are so many young players, it’s a young person’s game now. Both of them are in their 30’s, if they were 10 year younger, I wouldn’t say this.. or even 5 years younger. You can’t just carry the best players only on reputation, they have to deliver," added the senior journalist.

Ayaz also praised both Rohit and Virat for their records.

“Both Rohit and Virat are big occasion players. Rohit scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup. Virat has got the most magnificent records over the last 15 years in all formats. There’s nobody else who even comes close to him. So they are also not going to give out without struggle," he said.

Ayaz also predicted his four. According to him it would England, Australia, India and Pakistan who would make it to the semifinals of the of the world cup.

