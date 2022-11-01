T20 World Cup: Jos Butler, Alex Hales Help England Cruise Past New Zealand

The highly anticipated ICC T20I World Cup match between England and New Zealand lived up to the expectations as the Englishmen clinched the game by a notable margin of 20 runs.

England won the toss and opted to bat first and made good on their decision as they put 179 runs on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

English openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales gave their team a good start as they put up an 81-run stand for the first wicket before the latter was sent back to the pavilion after being stumped by Devon Conway off a Mitchell Santner delivery.

Hales reached the half-century mark as he managed to score 52 runs off the 40 deliveries he faced, while Butler contributed 77 runs off his willow before he was run out by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

Lockie Ferguson was New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker on the day as he scalped two English batsmen while Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Santner picked up one wicket apiece.

England made early headway in the second innings with the ball as they managed to pick the early wickets of Conway and Finn Allen.

But, Williamson, along with in-form player Glenn Philips stood strong to bring up a 91-run partnership for the team from down under before Ben Stokes sent the Kiwi captain back to the dugout.

Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell were dismissed cheaply while Phillips stood tall at the other end.

With the pressure mounting, Phillips who had been excellent on the night mistimed a lofted shot and was taken in the deep by Chris Jordan off a Sam Curran delivery as England seemed to close in on the win.

England were in complete control as New Zealand required a massive 40 runs to win off the final two overs with four wickets in hand.

The Englishmen made no mistake in their position of advantage as they stuck to their gameplan and saw the game out well as they wrapped the Kiwis up for …

England and New Zealand now have 5 points from 4 games each with only net run rate to split the team in the league 1 standings.

