T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Castles Quinton de Kock in Bizarre Fashion | VIDEO

In the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, Josh Hazlewood castled flamboyant South Africa opener, Quinton de Kock, in a bizarre way. Hazlewood brought his A-Game on the table in Australia’s tournament opener and inspired the bowling attack to restrict South Africa for just 118/9. The premium pacer claimed 2 wickets for just 19 runs in his quota of four overs as the lanky pacer got the better of De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. However, the De Kock’s grabbed the limelight as he was bowled in almost slow-motion.

It was the fifth over of the match when Josh Hazlewood bowled a ball outside off-stump and the southpaw tried to attempt the ramp shot over fine leg. Unfortunately, he missed the connection with the ball as it hit his pads and then bounced once before hitting his stumps. De Kock was in no control of the shot was looking to steal the single before he witnessed his dismissal in slow-motion.

The wicket-keeper batter’s lean patch from the Indian Premier League 2021 continues as he scored just 7 on Saturday.

For South Africa, middle-order batter Aiden Markram played a lone hand with his 40 off 36 deliveries before falling to Mitchell Starc.

Markram kept losing partners with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller departing for 13 and 16.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in one over and a big mid-pitch mix up led to Keshav Maharaj being run out for nought.

Apart from Hazlewood, Zampa (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/33) did most of the damage and restrict South Africa to just 118/9.

Maxwell also bowled a quota of four overs and claimed a price wicket of skipper Temba Bavuma.

“Everything went according to plan. Started well in the powerplay, took wickets and kept them under pressure in the middle. Started back in 2012 as an all-rounder, nice to start doing well and contribute with the ball. I have put a lot work with the new ball having had to bowl to right-handers in the powerplay," Maxwell said after South Africa’s innings.

