T20 World Cup Latest Points Table Updates: India Top Group 2 With Eight Points, Pakistan Finish 2nd

India produced a fine all-round performance across departments in a big win over Zimbabwe to close out their Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a bang. India had already qualified for the semis before the Zimbabwe clash and needed a win to ensure the top spot which they did in style.

Captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first but he fell on 15 following which his opening partner KL Rahul scored a quick fifty - his second successive of the world cup. Virat Kohli got the start but fell on 26 and a couple of quick strikes more dented their progress.

However, the ever-dependable Suryakumar Yadav proved why he’s the best T20 batter in the world right now as he stunned Zimbabwean bowlers with a 360-degree play to blast an unbeaten 61 off 25 as he peppered the boundary with breath-taking shots. His blitzkrieg propelled India to a challenging 186/5 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in reply as India recorded a big 71-run win.

Group 2 Points Table Update: India Finish on Top

With their fourth win from five matches, India took their points tally to eight to top Group 2 ahead of Pakistan who are second with six points. Pakistan briefly took the top position thanks their win over Bangladesh earlier in the day as they were drawn level on points with India but a superior net run-rate took them ahead.

South Africa slipped to the third spot while Netherlands with their memorable win finish fourth. Bangladesh are fifth while Zimbabwe take the wooden spoon.

With that, the semifinal line-ups have also been confirmed.

Group 2 table-toppers India will lock horns England in the second semifinal to be played on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. On the other hand, Group 1 topper New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the first semifinal to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on November 13 (Sunday) at the MCG.

