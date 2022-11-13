T20 World Cup: Let Us Not Judge Our Team On the Basis of Semi-Final Performance - Sachin Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar extended his support to the underfire Indian cricket team and has backed it to bounce back soon after they suffered a defeat to England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup. India last won an ICC trophy way back in 2014 - Champions Trophy, after that they have often been seen choking under the pressure on the big stage.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India tried to embrace the fearless batting approach during the tune-up to T20 World Cup but it was completely missing during the tournament.

The Men in Blue suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the semi-final against England which exposed several flaws in India’s T20I set-up.

Tendulkar said it was a disappointing show from India versus Buttler’s England as he pointed out that 168 was a below-par score at Adelaide Oval.

“I know that the semi-final against England was very disappointing. Let us accept that we did not put up a good total on the board. 168 in Adelaide Oval is not great since the dimensions of the ground are entirely different and the side boundaries are really short. We were also unsuccessful in taking wickets. It was a tough game for us, a bad and disappointing defeat," Tendulkar was quoted as saying to ANI.

The star Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed to give India big starts throughout the tournament and it was the same case in the semifinal. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers also had a forgettable day as none of them failed to take any wicket while defending the target.

India entered the tournament as the number 1 ranked side after playing dominant cricket this year in bilateral contests.

Tendulkar backed the Indian team and said it’s unfair to judge them on the basis of one performance.

“To get to that Number 1 spot, it does not happen overnight. The team has to play good cricket over a period of time and it has done that. Let us not judge our team on the basis of this performance. Players also did not want to go out and fail. In sports, these ups and downs are there. We have to be in it together," he added.

