T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill Becomes 2nd Men's Player to Score 3000 Runs in T20Is, Registers His Name in Several Record Books

Veteran New Zealand opener Martin Guptill registered his name in several record books with his magnificent 93-run knock against Scotland in the T20 World Cup contest. Guptill’s ferocious knock powered New Zealand to 172/5 in 20 overs. The veteran opener who was going through a rough patch before the match smashed 7 sixes and 6 fours during his 56-ball stay in the middle. There was also a six that travelled 102m, the second biggest in the Super 12 stage.

With his 93-run knock, Guptill became the second player in men’s T20Is to score 3000 runs as he reached the milestone with a six. The 35-year-old has achieved the feat in his 105th T20I match. Virat Kohli was the first men’s player to achieve the feat. The Indian captain is at the top of the list of most runs in T20Is with 3225. Guptill is behind him with 3069 runs.

The Kiwi opener also equalled Rohit Sharma’s tally of most 90-plus scores in T20I cricket - 5 times. West Indies legendary opener Chris Gayle is at the second position with four 90-plus scores.

The 7 sixes in the innings helped Guptill hit his 150th six in T20Is as he became the first men’s player to achieve the massive feat. He has now slammed 154 maximums. India’s Rohit is second on the tally with 134.

The 93-run innings by Guptill is also the second-highest by a New Zealand player in T20 World Cup. The top on the table is veteran Brendon McCullum with 123 vs Bangladesh in the 2012 edition.

The 35-year-old opener put on 105 for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips as the Black Caps look to stay on course for a semi-final spot. Phillips made a steady 33 off 37 balls before he was dismissed by Brad Wheal.

At the midway point, the Black Caps were 70-3 before Guptill completed his 18th T20 half-century off 35 balls.

