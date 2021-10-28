T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Seen Limping Off Training With a Leg Injury

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE. Starc played in Australia’s opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.

The left-hander had taken nearly six months break from cricket and hardly played any games before arriving in Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup.

He trained with the Australian women’s team in Queensland, along with his partner Alyssa Healy. The injury to his leg has now made Starc a doubtful starter for Australia’s game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

He looked in discomfort and was attended to by the Australian medical team.

If Starc does get ruled out of the SL clash, Australia coach Justin Langer may bring in Kane Richardson as a replacement.

Langer has already said it’s tough to keep Richardson and Ashton Agar out from the playing XI.

“I can’t emphasise enough how tough it was on Ashton Agar, his numbers are literally outstanding. Tough on Ash and really tough on Kane Richardson, who’s probably, arguably our best death bowler, or a very good bowler in these conditions so it’s nice to have those selection headaches," Langer had said after Australia’s win over South Africa.

>Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

