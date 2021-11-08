T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Shatters Chris Gayle's 6-Year-Old T20 Record

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday broke swashbuckling West Indies batter Chris Gayle’s six-year-old record in the T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat during Pakistan’s last Super 12 round Group 2 match against Scotland in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Rizwan was not able to give his side a brisk start in the match as he was dismissed for 15 runs off 19 balls. Despite his failure with the bat, it was a great day for Rizwan as he surpassed Gayle’s record for most runs in a single calendar year.

Rizwan has scored 1676 runs in the shortest format of the game in the ongoing calendar year. He has hit one century and 15 fifties in 2021 with his highest individual score being 104 not out.

Prior to Rizwan, the record was with Gayle, who had smashed 1665 runs in the T20s in 2015. A year after Gayle achieved this feat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli came close to breaking this record in 2016 but fell short by 51 runs.

The fourth spot in this list is reserved by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who had scored 1607 runs in 2019,followed by former South African skipper AB de Villiers (1580 runs in 2019).Azam also occupies the sixth spot in this list with 1561 runs in his kitty in the ongoing calendar year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is in incredible form in the 2021 T20 World Cup, having progressed to the semifinal round of the tournament with ease. Pakistan are unbeaten in the marquee ICC event, having won their previous five Super 12 round matches.

The Men in Green started their T20 World Cup campaign against India with ten wickets win before defeating New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to advance to the last four.

Pakistan will next take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 11, at Dubai International Stadium.

