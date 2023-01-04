The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia played during October-December turned out to be the most liked sporting event in India, as per the Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Index. The survey showed that 46% of the respondents liked to watch the T20 World Cup Down Under.

The survey further revealed that 25% liked to watch the IPL, while 16% preferred the FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar between November and December. Six per cent of the people who took the survey named Kabaddi as the sporting event that they followed while 5% named other sports.

The survey was carried out via computer-aided telephonic interviews with a sample size of 10,019 people across 36 states and UTs. Around 70% belonged to rural India, while 30% belonged to urban counterparts.

Advertisement

In terms of regional spread, 25% belong to the northern parts, while 27% belong to the eastern parts of India. Moreover, 28% and 20% belonged to western and southern parts of India, respectively.

Around 61% of the respondents were male, while 39% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 30% reflect the age group 36-50 years and 27% reflect the age group of 26-35 years.

ALSO READ| Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya’s Young Brigade Look to Start New Year on a High

The English team claimed their second T20 World Cup trophy last year as captain Jos Buttler led from the front in England’s pursuit of the silverware.

In the summit clash, England got the better of battling Pakistan to emulate the feat of veteran Paul Collingwood all the back in the year 2010 as they hoisted the prestigious trophy up in the air at the end of the day.

England had won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat first as the call proved to be the right one ultimately. Babar Azam’s men finished their 20 overs at the crease with a score of 137 for the loss of eight wickets with sizeable contributions from the skipper Azam and Shah Masood.

Advertisement

Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes picked up two wickets apiece as Adil Rasheed and Liam Livingstone scalped one player each.

Pakistan proved some resistance with the ball as they ensured that the Englishmen wouldn’t take the ultimate game for granted and made them labour up until the 19th over to close out the game.

Advertisement

Haris Rauf troubled the English lineup as he sent two batsmen back to the pavilion while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammed Wasim picked up a wicket each to take the fight to the chasing England.

But, at the end of the day, Stokes’s half-century helped England cross the line to break Pakistani hearts.

Advertisement

India made it to the semifinal of the tournament before being hammered by the English in the final four as the Butler-led team romped to a 10-wicket victory over the boys in blue.

Hardik Pandya’s brilliant 63-run storm off just 33 deliveries helped India post a total of 168 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. But, the target proved too small for the likes of on-song Butler and Alex Hales, who returned to the international cricket scene following a couple of years in the wilderness.

England finished off the game in 16 overs with Hales topping the run charts on the day with his unbeaten 86, while Butler supported him from the other end to make 80 runs off his willow in the resounding victory.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here