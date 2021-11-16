T20 World Cup: No Indian, New Zealander in Harsha Bhogle’s Team of the Tournament

Celebrated Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle on Monday picked his Team of the Tournament for just concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Interestingly, David Warner, who was awarded Player of the Tournament for his brilliant show with the bat throughout the competition, did not feature in Bhogle’s playing XI. Bhogle also did not pick any single Indian cricket in his Team of the Tournament, which does not come as a surprise given Men in Blue’s dismal performance in the showpiece event. However, Bhogle’s decision to not pick a single player from New Zealand and just one Australian is quite surprising.

At the start of the clip, Bhogle also clarified that his team is based on the performance till the semifinal stage but even then, to not have a single player from New Zealand, a team that finished as runner-up, is a bold decision.

“This is up for performances up to the semi-final stage so that it’s a level playing field for everybody," Bhogle said in the video on Cricbuzz.

He picked three players from Pakistan, one each from Namibia and Australia, two each from England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Bhogle’s first pick was Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, who also finished the tournament as the leading run-getter with 303 runs in his kitty from six games. He choses washbuckling English batter Jos Buttler to open the innings alongside Azam. Bhogle next took South Africa’s Aiden Markram for the number four position and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka for the number three position.

He picked veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik as his number five batter. He also heaped praises on the Pakistani cricketer for his performance in the tournament. Bhogle named three all-rounders in his playing XI – England’s Moeen Ali, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Namibia’s David Wiese.

Wiese is the only player from the associate nation to make it to Bhogle’s Team of the Tournament.

Bhogle picked three pace bowlers in his team in Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje.>

