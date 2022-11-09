T20 World Cup: No Injury Scare for Virat Kohli After Batter Hit By Harshal Patel Delivery | WATCH

After the scare from Rohit Sharma, former India captain Virat Kohli was also hit while playing Harshal Patel at the nets ahead of the all-important semi-final match against England at the T20 World Cup. One of the mainstays of Indian batting, Kohli was seen practicing hard when he was hit by the Patel delivery.

It was painful as Kohli soon fell on his knees, holding the area where he was hit. Meanwhile, the bowler Harshal Patel was seen rushing to the batter to check if he is okay. Nevertheless, Kohli stood up and hit the nets once again.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans After Team Dinner in Adelaide | WATCH

Advertisement

This was a piece of good news for many fans as they thought the incident might rule Kohli out from the all-crucial semi-final match against England. Watch the whole incident below.

One knock-out game won’t define me or any other player: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma understands the criticism about his underwhelming numbers in crunch games but would not appreciate if he or any other player is defined by failure in an odd high-stakes game.

Rohit has struggled to make a substantial contribution in India’s total while competing in knock-out games at the ICC events over the years.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

He managed just 29 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20 final and a mere 34 against Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Advertisement

He scored 43 against the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final and could not even open his account against Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy title clash.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Rohit’s contribution was just 1.

Asked if such below par performance in important matches bothers him, Rohit was not amused.

Advertisement

“Not just me, but all the players, what they’ve done in their entire career, one knockout game doesn’t define them," Rohit said he gears up to lead India in T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

“The entire year you work so hard to get where you want to and do well in whichever format you play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that," he insisted.

Rohit has no problems in being in present but reminded that the past should not be forgotton.

Advertisement

“It’s important to understand that knockout games are important and it gives you immense confidence, if you do well. But we do not forget what has happened in the past, what the players have done in the past.

“All the performances that they’ve put in for the team over the years, that one game cannot dictate that (narrative)," Rohit added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here