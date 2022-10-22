T20 World Cup: 'No Point Discussing What Happened Before' - Sourav Ganguly Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suggested that there should not be any discussion regarding India’s performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli and Co. had a forgettable campaign in the UAE edition of T20 WC as they failed to enter the semifinals after suffering defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in Super 12 stage. However, several things including the captain, coach and approach, changed in the Indian team after that tournament.

Rohit Sharma will start their 2022 T20 WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan as they will seek to take revenge for last year’s defeat.

Ganguly, who recently finished his tenure as BCCI president, claims that India are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Australia.

“What happened before, there is no point discussing that. India will be one of the favourites to win the tournament. In World Cup the fight is completely different," Ganguly told India Today.

India will enter the tournament with some boosted confidence after a back-to-back series win over Australia and South Africa. They also produced an impressive performance against the hosts in the warm-up match for T20 WC.

Earlier, this year, India faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first tie but suffered defeat in the Super 12 stage.

The former India captain said that consistently will be the key for any team to lift the trophy in an event like World Cup.

“Those teams who will play well in those two-three weeks will make the mark," Ganguly said.

While he said that India have big hitters in the line-up who can take on any bowling attack in the world.

“Look, it’s hard to say before but we have a good side. Big hitters are there. In T20 format form is very crucial in those hours," Ganguly said.

Picking his favourites for the World Cup, Ganguly emphasized that South Africa can do wonders in Australia as they have a strong bowling unit to exploit the conditions there.

“I will choose India, South Africa, Australia, and England. South Africa is a good bowling side and that will be a factor in Australia," the former India captain concluded.

